Authorities of the Benue State Internal Revenue Service (BIRS) have appealed to security agencies to unravel the circumstances under which a staff member, Sixtus Terfa Akure, of the agency was killed.

BIRS chairman, Mrs Mimi Adzakpe-Orubibi, said she received with deep shock and pain the sad news of the brutal murder of Akure.

Until his death, the deceased was a senior inspector of taxes with BIRS.

Unofficial sources said Akure was whisked away by some military personnel, which they described as a regular occurrence, before his mangled body was found in the early hours of yesterday by the roadside near Aper Aku Estate.

The BIRS boss said she was deeply pained by the death and the circumstances under which the tax officer died.

In a statement signed by Orubibi, she said as a service, “we condemn this in the strongest terms possible.

We offer our deepest condolences to the immediate family of this young man who paid the supreme price in service to the State”.

She, however, assured BIRS employees that no stone would be left unturned in getting to the root bottom of the circumstances surrounding the matter; assuring that perpetrators will be brought to justice no matter what it takes.

When contacted, the police spokesperson in the state, Catherine Anene, who confirmed the incident, said the command received the news of the killing of one Terfa Akure, whose body was dumped by the roadside at Yagba community.

“For now, the corpse of Terfa Akure has been removed from the scene and investigation into the killing had commenced to unravel those behind the dastardly act”