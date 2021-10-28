Anxiety grips the ranks of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP as the Court of Appeal rules today on whether or not the much-anticipated national convention will hold on Saturday.

This is despite the repeated declaration by the national leadership of the party that it has resolved not to be distracted by legal issues.

The appellate court sitting in Port Harcourt will today decide on an application for an injunction filed by the suspended national chairman of the PDP, Prince Uche Secondus, seeing to stop the convention.

The court had adjourned the matter on Tuesday following an application for joinder of interested parties.

The current imbroglio began with the suspension of Secondus as national chairman by a High Court in a suit filed by some party leaders in his ward in Rivers State who accused him of anti-party activities.

Secondus’ travail was sequel to the face-off between him and his estranged political ally, Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State.

Secondus’ removal triggered a chain of events leading to preparations for the national convention.

Attempt by the party, through former Senate president, David Mark, to persuade Secondus and Wike to withdraw their cases in court had failed.

However, checks by LEADERSHIP yesterday revealed that party members were unsettled over the matter even though activities continued ahead of the convention.

A former member of the National Working Committee (NWC) who pleaded anonymity told LEADERSHIP that there was so much uncertainty over the outcome of the case can and the impact it would have on the party.

Although the party chieftain said there was no direct comparison between what is happening now and what played out during the botched convention of 2017, he however admitted that there is “some form of apprehension because in a political situation like this you can never be too sure.

“That is all I can say at this point. We are set for the convention but we can only hope and pray that the legal issues do not affect us because we are a law abiding party,” he added.

But chairman of the PDP board of trustees (BoT), Walid Jibrin, yesterday urged Secondus not to make the party ungovernable.

Speaking on Sunrise Daily, a Channels Television programme, yesterday, Jibrin said the decision of the party is supreme, and as such the national convention will take place on the appointed date.

He said it would be “very wrong” for Secondus, being a founding member of the PDP, to make the party “ungovernable”.

Jibrin stated: “Secondus is a member of BoT. He attained the position of the national chairman of this party. He has seen many things and helped to build the party. Could it be now that he goes against what the party is doing and what the party intends to do? I say it will be very wrong if Secondus is taking another fight completely, yielding the course to solve his own problem.

“Everything will come to an end. He had been in this party since the formation of the party. Is he going to die, what is going to happen to him? Let’s look at the party as supreme and go on with the decision of this party.

“I would like to say that the convention planned for the 30th of this month is on and we’re going to be there and carry out our duties and improve our party.

“We have processes and we have the national deputy chairman from the south where he comes from and he is on course, and he is now leading our party. His presence in the convention is not necessary at all.

“I don’t see why Secondus should go to this extent or try to ensure the party goes another different way completely. Secondus should have taken whatever happened simply, being a founding member of the party. He should play the role he has been playing.”