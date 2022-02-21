The deputy national publicity secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Yekini Nabena, has alleged that some governors and ministers were behind the constant attacks on the party leadership.

He cautioned some members he described as “fifth columnists and their sponsors” against insubordination to the national leadership of the governing party.

Specifically, he described as act of insubordination against the party leadership to sponsor campaigns of calumny on national television and in other media platforms against APC national leadership, saying those behind it should know that the national convention would come and go but the damage they would have cost the party’s image will remain.

In a statement issued on Monday, Nabena said the APC leadership has already identified some governors and ministers who are allegedly behind unwarranted media attacks against Governor Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC).

He said his intervention became necessary because the APC belongs to all, including him and those causing the damage, adding that there are no specific time the party must hold the said national convention.

He added that APC CECPC under Mai Mala Buni can not be stampeded to take actions based on that will only sweet the interest of some persons but inimical to the interest of large members of the party or eventually work against the chances of the party in near future.

Nabena said, “I appeal to our leaders at all levels to trust the CECPC leadership and eschew every form of action that will portray APC in bad light.

“Those sponsoring fifth columnists against the APC Chairman and the party leadership are like political vultures who feed on dead meat but presently there are no dead meat for them to eat.

“The party leadership knows them and at the appropriate time actions will be taken against them according to the APC constitution.”