As the debate over the upcoming All Progress Congress (APC) national convention heats up, aspirants for the position of national chairmanship office of the party have continued to close ranks to enable a hitch-free convention that will position the APC for a smooth run in 2023 general election.

Mohammed Saidu Etsu, who is an aspirant from Niger State, met a former Nasarawa State governor and fellow aspirant, Senator Tanko Al-Makura at the latter’s residence in Abuja.

According to him, Al-Makura is a national patriot just like himself, saying it was important they close ranks from the North-Central zone before getting other zones on board.

“We are in a race, not war, our party is key and to make progress, we must keep talking until the convention,” Etsu told journalists after the meeting with Al-Makura.

However, Etsu did not disclose the details of their discussion but expressed confidence in becoming the next APC national chairman.

