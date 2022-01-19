The All Progressives Congress (APC) has refuted report in the media suggesting that it has zoned the party’s national chairmanship to the North Central.

The party’s Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) denied releasing zoning arrangement for the national convention slated for February 26, 2022.

The committee, after its 19th regular meeting, which lasted for two days, released the timetable and schedule of activities for the convention of the party.

Addressing journalists after Wednesday’s meeting held at the party’s national secretariat, the secretary of the caretaker committee, Senator John James Akpanudoedehe, said at no time did the committee discuss the zoning arrangement for the National Convention.

Akpanudoedehe states: “I am here to debunk the fake news going around on the social media that we have zoned offices. We are yet to meet on the issue of zoning.

“The news and rumour making round are fake news. We never discussed the issue during our deliberations. People should disregard the story because it is fake news. It is not true.”

