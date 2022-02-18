The APC Forum of Ex-Legislators comprising former Members of House of Representatives, ex-Speakers and ex-Deputy Speakers of House of Assembly, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari and the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led caretaker committee of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for listening to the voice of reason by maintaining their status quo as statutory delegates of the party.

This was contained in a statement signed by the national coordinator of the Forum, Rt. Hon. Sa’ad Tahir and the national secretary, Hon. Patty Etete Inemeh, a copy of which was made available to journalists in Abuja on Thursday.

They both expressed satisfaction with the Buni-led CECPC for its efforts at reconciling and stabilising the differences within the party.

Recall that the APC had in a paid advertorial in some national dailies on Wednesday, admitted that the omission of the former legislators as statutory delegates of the party was done in error.

The forum advised the party leadership to make use of the opportunity provided by the forum to involve its members that are well over 2,000 registered card-carrying members of APC across the country.

The APC Forum of Ex-Legislators added that the decision of the party was not misplaced one, considering the active roles its members play in their various constituencies.

