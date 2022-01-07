Governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) will meet on Sunday in Abuja to discuss their next line of action on key issues, including the party’s national convention.

LEADERSHIP Friday gathered that the meeting of the Progressives Governors Forum (PGF) billed to hold at Kebbi Government Lodge, Abuja, with the forum’s chairman, Abubakar Bagudu of Kebbi State, playing host, will among other things discuss the party’s national convention, its zoning arrangement and the Electoral Act Amendment Bill, which has been sent back to the National Assembly by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Yesterday, LEADERSHIP exclusively reported that the governing party will not hold its national convention billed to produce its national chairman and members of the National Working Committee (NWC) in February.

Bowing to pressure from stakeholders, the party’s leadership had resolved to postpone the national convention on grounds that pending issues such as the ongoing reconciliation process carried out by the national reconciliation committee chaired by former Nasarawa State governor, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, were still not resolved.

It was also gathered that the party leadership deems it inappropriate to hold the convention when APC membership register is yet to be ratified at the national level after the registration and revalidation exercise held across the states has not been ratified at the national level.

The APC governors had at its meeting in November last year agreed to hold the national convention in February 2022.The next day, they approached the presidential villa to brief President Muhammadu Buhari on their stand, after which the PGF chairman, Bagudu, announced the February date to journalists.

Following the announcement, about nine members of the party indicated interest to contest for the national chairmanship position of the APC, with the majority of them from the North Central region.

A source close to the PGF told our correspondent yesterday that the governors were meeting again to decide on another date beyond February 5 to hold the national convention.

“Since most stakeholders of the party are angling for postponement of the national convention, the governors are meeting on Sunday to discuss and agree on a suitable date after when issues raised against the February 5 date may have been addressed”, the source who didn’t want his name in print because he is not authorised to speak for the governor stated.

On zoning arrangement, it was learnt that the governors will also decide the fate of the aspirants jostling for the APC national chairmanship position.

The aspirants are former governor of Nasarawa, Senator Tanko Al-Makura; Senator Mohammed Musa; former Zamfara State governor, Abdulaziz Yari, and former governor of Borno State, Senator Ali Modu Sheriff.

Others are former governor of Bauchi State, Isa Yuguda; Malam Mustapha Saliu; Sunny Monidafe; Mohammed Etsu and mister of Special Duties, Senator George Akume.

Apart from the presidency’s endorsement, the aspirants will also need the backing of the governors who are the most influential bloc in the party.