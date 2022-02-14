Again, the All Progressives Congress (APC) is at a crossroads over alleged plot by the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) to impose a national chairman on the party at its forthcoming national convention.

LEADERSHIP gathered that after the rumble in the governing party over the refusal to convene a national convention, prominent stakeholders of the party are protesting the bid by some progressive governors to impose one of the aspirants, Senator Sani Musa, on members as national chairman.

A reliable source within the party told our correspondent that while the plot to pick Musa is ruffling feathers among party bigwigs, the national caretaker committee of the party is helpless about the idea of imposition.

The source who is a notable party chieftain said it would require the intervention of President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure the general wish and interest of the party prevail.

“What you are hearing about imposition is true, but the good thing is that eminent party members are one in their resolve to ensure that whoever emerges is the consensus candidate of party members and not a few individuals who are out to do their wish” the source who did not want his name in print said.

Corroborating this, the APC Youth Development and Solidarity Forum, a youth group within the party alleged that a few governors of the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF) are on selfish mission to impose a chairman at the party’s national convention.

Speaking at a press conference in Abuja yesterday, secretary of the forum, Chief Tobias Ogbeh, alleged that Governors Mohammed Badaru of Jigawa State, Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State, and Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State, and others, including minister’s have concluded plans to impose Senator Sani Musa and others as national chairman and party executives “to satisfy the selfish interest of projecting Badaru/Fayemi ticket for 2023 Presidency”.

The forum stated: “We are constrained to invite you for this press briefing following our discovery of a plot to sabotage the APC by some desperate individuals that are working internally to implode the party.

“Ordinarily, affairs of the APC should be left as its internal matters except that the people we are raising this alarm about today are not really after the APC. What they are after is the soul of Nigeria, which they want to own for their evil intent.

“All the evil that this cabal has perpetrated in the past months are geared towards illegally winning public offices at the highest level so that they can continue to pillage the country and make a mockery of the progress that an APC government at the center has brought to Nigeria by reversing all the gains made in the past six years.

“It is for this reason that we are raising the alarm now so that Nigerians will know that people with less than sincere interest are on the verge of hijacking the APC and consequently impose a presidential candidate on Nigerians, use the popularity of the APC to win election and then capture power to the detriment of Nigerians. Therefore, the matter is no longer an internal issue of the APC”.

The forum alleged that the governors and those they described as their minions have hijacked the process of selecting party leaders.

This, the youth group said, was demonstrated in the manner in which the governors quicky fixed February 26, 2022, date for the convention “in flagrant disregard for the preferences expressed by stakeholders.

“Sadly, things are now clearer. The governors in question never bothered about what stakeholders thought, wanted, or demanded, because for them the National Convention is a fait accompli.

“Rather than being a forum at which delegates would elect party officials in the hope of righting the wrongs done at the state chapters, the convention envisaged by these political vampires is one at which they will merely browbeat and coerce delegates to rubber stamp the criminal decisions that have taken, one that would undermine the 2023 General Elections because the party’s internal democracy in the APC would have been bastardised.

“Nigerians would be deprived of having an APC presidential candidate that passed the rigors of primary election. Governor Badaru Abubakar of Jigawa State, Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State, Governor Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi state and their other desperate allies that include serving Ministers have perfected plans to ensure that Senator Sani Musa is imposed as APC National Chairman alongside other lackeys that would be named to other positions at the convention,” the forum alleged.

The group further noted that Senator Musa is being tipped for national chairman so that he would “in turn deliver Bagudu as APC presidential flagbearer and Kayode Fayemi as his running mate”, adding that “they have cooked up what they called “unity list” to package their evil plot as something positive and desirable for the party and the country when the contrary is the case.

“We want APC stakeholders and Nigerians to know that these state governors are working against the interest interest of the country. As things stand we are collectively staring a full-blown state capture in the face as these band of governors paid a nocturnal visit to the Presidential Villa last Friday night with their purported “unity list” that they are now desperately promoting.

“At this point it is fair to point out that the Attorney general of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami is with them alongside a few unpatriotic ministers that are equally playing the overlords in states that are not controlled by the APC.

“In addition to pressuring President Muhammadu Buhari to allow their criminal intent to materialize, these people have also perfected other plans to make mockery of the convention that has remained a source of controversy,” the forum further claimed.

Party Stakeholders Write PMB, Urge President To Singlehandedly Pick Party Chair

Meanwhile, party stakeholders under the aegis of Concerned APC Members Forum have written President Muhammadu Buhari, asking him to pick a credible national chairmanship aspirant among those aspiring from the North Central ahead of the party’s national convention.

In a letter to the president dated February 11, 2022, the forum asked the president to look into the records of the various individuals aspiring to lead the party, “owing in mind the internal zoning arrangement of the Party which is in North Central Nigeria.”

In the letter signed by its convener Comrade Okpokwu Ogenyi, the party stakeholders said that unless the President quickly intervenes, the party might be thrown into deeper crisis after the national convention.

The stakeholders noted that they had intervened in various stages of the APC in the past, pointing out that “the quest to safeguard the soul of our party also gave birth to the Progressive Youth Movement (PYM) headed by Mustapha Audu. The PYM even went to court to press home its demands. The agitation also added an addendum to the clamor for a Convention which by God’s grace is holding in a few weeks.”

The letter reads: “Your Excellency Sir, it was your interview with the Nigeria Television Authority, NTA that prompted the Progressives Governor’s Forum to initiate the process of the forthcoming National Convention of our Party slated for 26th February 2022. Again, we say thank you, sir.

“Judging by the activities of the various actors, we appeal to Mr. President not to allow the selfish interest of the 2023 Presidential ambition of some ranking members to destroy the Party. We want Mr. President to recommend a highly committed and disciplined member, a man of humility and resilience with acute knowledge of Party administration that will respect both former and serving Governors, Senators, Ministers, party faithfuls, and of course, the Leaders of our Party. This will go a long way in reducing internal crisis in the Party, controlling the expenditure of some aspirants, and solving the problem of reconciliation after the National Convention.

“We also want to draw Mr. President’s attention to the fact that, immediately after the Convention, there is a primary election not far away, so, the need to minimize our crises and concentrate on the 2023 general elections is very important.

“Your Excellency Sir, in recommending a candidate for the National Chairmanship position which may bring about consensus, we advise Mr. President to look into the records of the various individuals aspiring to lead the Party, owing in mind the internal zoning arrangement of the Party which is in North Central Nigeria.”

“While assuring it continue support for the ruling party, the Forum recommended that “Mr. President call a meeting of all the aspirants for the National Chairmanship position and hand over the preferred candidate to them, instructing an all-inclusive government. This will immediately heal any injury in the heart of any and the course of explanation to his supporters while he stepped down.”

Zoning, Consensus Stalemate Halts Sale Of Forms

The controversy over zoning and whether the party will adopt consensus arrangement in electing new party executives at the All Progressives Congress (APC) national convention has halted the sale of forms for the position which is supposed to start today.

The failure of party power brokers to decide on these two thorny issues has also altered the programme for the convention which holds on February 26.

It was however learnt that the party leadership will start the sale of forms after a meeting of its governors with Buhari over the issues later in the week.

The governors are expected to meet in the raptly hours of Monday over the matter after which they will communicate to the President their decision on the issue it was learnt.

According to the scheduled of events the party was supposed to commence the sale of forms today for the party offices. But the disagreements over zoning and consensus has caused a stalemate over commencement of sale of forms.

So far, no fewer than 11 aspirants are in the race for national chairmanship position and they are all from the North.

Out of these number, those coming out of the north east include Sen. Ali-Modu Sheriff, a two-term former governor of Borno, Danjuma Goje also a former governor of Gombe and Mr Sylvester Monidafe all from the the North East.

From the North Central, there is a former Deputy National Chairman of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC), Malam Saliu Mustapha, a former governor of Nasarawa State, Sen. Tanko Al Makura, Sen. Mohammed Sani-Musa and the Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, Dr George Akume,

Alhaji Abdulaziz Yari a former governor of Zamfara and a former Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) is also in the race among others.

Recall that the Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker Committee of APC had several times denied the zoning of party offices following the speculations over the issue.

However, an aspirant for the national chairman seat yesterday told LEADERSHIP thus: “I learnt that the forms for national chairman of the party will not be available tomorrow. It will be available in the course of the week, probably on Thursday. Other forms would likely be available for sale. The reason for the sale of form is because of the zoning and consensus debate that is on going.

Another source who spoke on the matter corroborated that the forms won’t be available for sale until after the President Muhammadu Buhari and the party governors decide on micro-zoning and the possibility of a consensus arrangement.

The source who noted that the party governors will meet in the early hours of Monday would later meet the President over the thorny issues.

Speaking to LEADERSHIP, one of the chairmanship aspirants, Sunny Mondiafe, said it has become obvious that the sale of forms can’t commence as planned because the party has not communicated to them yet on the issue.

While he admitted that the unresolved issues around zoning and consensus options were responsible for the delay, he added that it shouldn’t take forever to resolve the issues.

He however noted that the delay will not affect preparations for the convention, adding that if the stakeholders are determined all the issues acne be resolved within 24 hours.

“Apparently, I don’t think it will be possible tomorrow (today) being February 14 as slated because the party has not communicated to us yet. We don’t know which documents we are supposed to come with, how many people will sign and all other formalities, like screening and all that. I have been campaigning for the past 20 months, going all over the place. I just hope that they sort these issues put on time.”

How however it is not late for the party to sort the issues out ahead of the convention.

“It is not too late. Twenty four hours is a long time in politics s they can call all of us into a room and we all agree on the way forward,” he said.

Meanwhile The Saliu Mustapha Campaign Organization, has dismissed claimed that the chairmanship seat has been zoned to the North East zone.

The spokesman of the campaign, Dapo Okunbanjo, in a statement yesterday said “We do not dwell on rumours or innuendos. We dwell on concrete, verifiable information that are properly.

The people at the helms of affairs of our party are serious minded people; they are not known to be flippant. So, as far as we know, party decisions as important and critical as zoning or mode of elections are usually thoroughly debated, arrived at, and properly communicated. It is not going to be a subject of rumours, speculations or gossips.

“But be that as it may, the stakeholders that are agitating for the North-Central zone to produce the party’s National Chairman in the February 2022 convention have made their case abundantly clear. We believe the party hierarchy, being people who cherish fairness, justice and equity would consider the merit of these agitations in arriving at their decisions for the best interest of the party.

“We believe our candidate, Mallam Saliu Mustapha, having done his homework as dutifully and diligently as the circumstances demand of him, remains the candidate to beat. He is in pole position from the rest because he ticks all the right boxes as the best man to lead the APC into victory in the next election circle in 2023,” he said.