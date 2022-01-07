Some aggrieved members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have dragged the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), before a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, over plans to hold a national convention of the party in February.

The applicants were seeking an order of the court to restrain the Buni-led CECPC from going ahead with the planned convention.

Already, the governors elected on the platform of the APC, known as the Progressives Governors Forum (PGF) had planned a meeting for this weekend at the Kebbi State Governor’s Lodge in Abuja.

According to the chairman of the Forum and Kebbi state governor, Atiku Bagudu, top on the agenda of the meeting is the national convention of the party fixed for February 2022.

LEADERSHIP reports that there have been clamour for a change in date of the scheduled national convention.

In the suit dated January 4, 2022, has plaintiffs namely Suleiman Dimas Usman, Muhammed Shehu, Samaila Isahaka, Idris Isah and Audu Emmanuel.

Joined as defendants in the suit are APC, the chairman of CECPC, and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as 1st, 2nd and 3rd respondents respectively.

In the case with suit number FHC/ABJ/CS/3/2022, the plaintiffs, through their lawyer, Olusola Ojo, prayed the court for an order to stop the convention on the ground that state congresses of the party were yet to be completed in all the 36 states of the federation.

The plaintiffs raised five questions for the court to determine and also sought eight declarative reliefs.

Some of the reliefs the plaintiffs prayed the court for include an order of the Honourable Court restraining the 1st and 2nd defendants from organising and conducting the national convention of the 1st defendant unless state congresses of the 1st defendant are first concluded in all the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory.

An order of the Honourable Court directing the 1st and 2nd defendants to first conduct state congresses of the 1st defendant in Anambra and Zamfara States before national convention of the 1st defendant can be scheduled and conducted.

An order of the Honourable Court restraining the 3rd defendant from giving approval effect to any action of the 1st and 2nd defendants to organise and conduct national convention of the 1st defendant unless state congresses of the 1st defendant are first conducted/concluded in all the 36 states of the federation and the FCT.

Meanwhile, no date has been fixed for the hearing of the case.