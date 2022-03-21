The All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday failed to commence screening of aspirants vying for offices in the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) ahead of the National Convention billed for the 2nd of this month.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the inability of the geopolitical zones to agree on the aspirants to settle for in the micro-zoning process, late submission of forms by aspirants and poor preparation are the reasons why APC convention screening committee chaired by Kastina State governor, Aminu Bello Masari, is yet to kick start the screening process, which is one of the procedures required for the convention to hold.

It was also learnt that the screening exercise which was scheduled to be conducted in two batches, beginning from Saturday and yesterday will now commence on Tuesday.

A source close to the screening committee told our correspondent that apart from the inability of the zones to agree on preferred aspirants, some of the aspirants we’re still submitting their for as of yesterday evening.

“We had issues bordering on the constitution of the sub-committees and just as that was about to be settled, we we are now faced with late submission of forms by the aspirants and the inability of the various zones to agree on their preferred candidate.

“Following the delay in the commencement of the screening, the aspirants are expected to be screened between tomorrow and Tuesday,” the source who did not want his name in print stated.

About seven candidates have procured and and submitted their nomination and expression of interest forms for the national chairmanship position.

They are Senstors Tanko Al-Makura; Special Duties minister, Senator George Akume; Senator Abdullahi Adamu former Zamfara State Governor, Abdulaziz Yari; Senator Sani Musa; former Congress for Progressive Change deputy national chairman, Malam Saliu Mustapha; former Zamfara State governor, Abdulaziz Yari and the youngest among them, Muhammad Saidu Etsu.

Some of the chairmanship aspirants have expressed their frustration over the development, saying they have not gotten any official communication from the party on the screening exercise.

Speaking with journalists in Abuja yester, Al-Makura who also a former governor of Nasarawa State said the development is worrisome.

the Senator who spoke through the director of his campaign organization, Dominic Alancha, said, “It’s worrisome because as I speak with you there is no official communication as to when we are coming for screening. The earlier advert was that yesterday was for Zonal offices while today would be for the NWC. And I went there today to confirm whether there will there will be screening today at the screening committee Secretariat in Nicon Luxury, and nobody was there.

“Even as at 11 o’clock, there was nothing going on there to show that the screening was going to take place. So we had to call one or two friends to find out from them, who are now telling us that this screening may not hold even until maybe tomorrow or next tomorrow, they are not sure yet.

“And my question is, with all of these, will this convention still hold? Because screening is very key to this convention. It is one of the processes that we must meet up in order to carry out the convention. So it’s worrisome, honestly”.

He however expressed hope that the screening committee will put its act together.

“There is no cause for alarm. We believe that the committee is trying to put thing in order I learned that materials that they need for this screening exercise will be available to them, hopefully today or tomorrow. That’s what I heard, ii’s not official.

“There’s another school of thought that this delay, there is a lot of effort by by party leaders to come up with a unity list. So that there will be no need for the screening exercise.

“Well, in a party that is democratic, I think even if you want to do a unity release, critical stakeholders must be carried along. In a situation where these critical stakeholders are not even aware of what is happening as to unity list, I don’t know how you’ll achieve that. Because the aspirants you know have purchased their forms. “They are doing their mobilisation and then you are talking of unity list without carrying them along or carrying people along. I doubt much if there will be anything like Unity. So for me, what we are demanding for now is a free, fair and credible convention which is doable by 26 of March.”

Citing Unity List, Modu Sheriff Steps Down From National Chairmanship Contest

Meanwhile, former Borno State governor, Ali Modu Sheriff has stepped down from the national chairmanship race of the APC, citing a unity list the party had agreed on.

Speaking with journalists yesterday in Abuja, the former governor however said if the party decides to throw the contest open between yesterday and Friday, he will contest.

He stated: “The party has taken a position that the position of the national chairman should go to the north central. Meaning, it is exclusively zoned to the contestants of the North- central zone.

“Being someone who respects the rule of law and respects our leaders. And the President has taken a position. I have always told you that I will contest if it is zoned to my zone. That has been my statement always. And today they have taken a position. I respect the president. I respect him as a person and as a president he is my leader. He must have a reason for allowing the party to zone the chairmanship to north central. Myself, I’ve led a party. I am a founding father of this party.

“Therefore, I don’t want to oppose the president in any way or form. I respect him. I will abide by the decision of the party that it is exclusively zoned to North-central. Normally, zoning revolves around a person, you don’t zone in vacuum. And they must have a reason why it was zoned. And in party congresses and convention there is what is called a unity list.”

Disclosing that the APC leadership will come up with a “unity list” to the convention, he said, “On the last day of the convention, when the leaders make up their mind, they’ll bring out one list.

“And in that respect, the list will be followed by the participants because parties are made up of men and woman who are also coming from the zones and states. Therefore, because of my respect for the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari, and the party, I will not contest unless they (party) have changed their mind between now and Friday.”

Senators Divided Over National Chairmanship Position

As the March 26 national convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) draws close, Senators elected on the platform of the party are currently divided over the choice of the national chairman of the party.

Three members of the APC Caucus in the Senate, namely Senator Abdullahi Adamu, Senator Tanko Al-Makura, both from Nasarawa State, and Senator Mohammed Sani Musa from Niger State are contesting for the national chairman position with others who are not members of the National Assembly.

LEADERSHIP investigation, however, shows that there are Senators who are supporting Senator Adamu based on the speculation that he is the choice of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The choice of Adamu is said to be based on the ultimate plan to see the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, emerge as the APC presidential candidate for the 2023 presidential election.

“The game plan is to make Abdullahi Adamu the chairman of the party and Farouk Aliyu, a former House of Representatives member from Jigawa State, as the deputy.

“They are working with some people in the presidency to ensure the emergence of Rotimi Amaechi as the APC presidential candidate.

“Their plan is clearly against the wishes of majority of the party members who believe that a man with his own personal political structures should emerge as the candidate

“They have already met with the president and they claimed that the president had bought into their game plan,” a credible source in the National Assembly told select journalists yesterday.

Meawhile, an event organised by the Senator Abdullahi Adamu Campaign Organisation last week Thursday at the Area 11 Garki, Abuja campaign office of Adamu and those in attendance corroborated our source’s narrative.

At the event to show solidarity with Senator Adamu were Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege; the Senate Leader, Senator Yahaya Abdullahi; Senate Chief Whip, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu; Senator Adamu Aliero and Senator Ali Ndume, among others.

Speaking with journalists after the occasion, Senator Ndume confirmed that he was supporting Adamu because of his competence and frankness to social and political issues.

Ndume said, “I am supporting Abdullahi Adamu because he is the most qualified and courageous among the aspirants.

“Adamu is somebody who can not be influenced with money. He is not afraid to say anything in favour of whatever he believes in.”