Stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have continued to mount pressure on the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) to adhere strictly to the February 5, 2022 date set aside to hold the party’s national convention.

The APC members under the auspices of Progressive Mandate Movement (PMM) asked the party leadership to release the processes leading to the national convention without delay.

They threatened that if nothing is done to hold the convention by January 5, 2022, the national secretariat of the governing will party be made ungovernable for the caretaker committee.

In a statement signed by its national coordinator, Hon. Abdullahi Mohammed and the secretary, Comrade Adekunle Fijabi, the PMM said it will launch operation #OccupyAPCNationalSecretariat to push until party leaders do the right thing.

They said President Muhammadu Buhari had wanted the APC national convention to hold in December 2021 but due to appeal by the Buni’s CECPC, the presidency alluded to February 2022.

Describing itself as a foundational group of APC, PMM urged the CECPC not to prolong the date even by one day beyond February 5.

It stated: “For some of our current leaders who were there during the merger process that led to formation of APC, this organisation has always been in the forefront of upholding the progressive ideology of our party and we will not stop at this critical period.

“The delay in conducting the overdue APC national convention is already giving the opposition Peoples Democratic Party some advantages, making it look like nobody is in charge of the governing party.

“We therefore call on Governor Mai Mala Buni-led National Caretaker Committee not to go beyond February 5 to hold our party’s National Convention.

“This group is in possession of the instructions given to the Caretaker Committee by the Presidency and we appeal to the CECPC to respect our leader and President Muhammadu Buhari by releasing to the public all the necessary information concerning the forthcoming National Convention.

“We also warn that if nothing is made public before January 5, 2022, we shall launch an aggressive operation #OCCUPYAPCNATIONALSECRETARIAT to force our leaders to do the right thing.

“We made bold to say that we do not have another party and we will not allow our leaders to make mistake that will eventually cause us to lose elections in 2023.”