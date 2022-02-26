Stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) under the aegis of APC Rebirth Group have faulted the constitution of the party’s national convention committee, saying members of the national caretaker committee ought not to have been part of the convention team.

They also applauded the Kaduna State governor for inspiring confidence in party members through effective communication to keep them tab of plans for the convention.

In a statement signed by their convener, Aliyu Audu, members of the APC Rebirth Group said even though they were disappointed that the February 26 date which was earlier scheduled after continued protest by members of the party had to be shifted due to glaring realities, they were not completely surprised at the turn of events because they had predicted earlier that the Mai Mala Buni-led caretaker committee of the party was not willing to conduct the convention anytime soon.

Audu stated: “More disappointing for us is in the fact that after all the dilly-dally that has taken us from a six months mandate to twenty two months and counting, the same Caretaker Committee that has consistently failed to deliver on its core mandate of delivering the national convention and even inspiring any confidence of some sort will be allowed to continue to supervise the process of the same convention it could not organize.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Our expectation was that after the meeting of governors with the president, a fresh committee will be immediately constituted to prepare towards the new convention date of March 26, but this was not to be.

“While we have nothing personal against the CECPC, our concerns as we have always expressed is to ensure that handlers of the party at any point in time conduct affairs in ways that will stabilize it and preserve its fortunes for the tasks ahead. We hope that the CECPC will prove to be above board in this regard.”

The stakeholders said they were compensated by the early commitment to deliver the convention which, according to them, had been demonstrated with the activities preceding the announcement of the new date of March 26, “especially with the coming into the fray of the governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir el-rufai.

The group said with the new date for the convention, it was committed to joining hands with other stakeholders of the party to ensure a convention that will be the pride of not just the party members but the country as a whole.

ADVERTISEMENT