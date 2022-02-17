Ahead of the national convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Concerned Northern APC Youth Forum, yesterday tasked party leaders on the need to keep the party united.

Chairman of the APC Youth Forum, Hon Suleiman Liba, who also is the special assistant on new media to the Yobe State governor, called on the APC hierarchy to ensure that all modalities are put in place for a successful convention.

He harped on the importance of ensuring that all fences are mended and grievances settled before, during and after the exercise.

He said “since politics is a game of numbers, we need all our houses to be in order.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He pleaded with the party leadership to ensure that those who would emerge as the next crop of leaders of the party must do so in the general interest of the party and Nigerians as a whole.

He stressed that Nigerians must continue on the trajectory of progress that the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari has placed it, as any attempt to make her deviate should be discouraged.

According to Liba, “democracy is the only sure way to go for Africa, if our dear country and continent must grow, we must be on the same platform, condemn the spate of coup de’tat rocking some part of the continent.”

ADVERTISEMENT