The crisis within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the South East over consensus candidacy assumed a fresh dimension yesterday as the Anambra state chapter has rejected the moves to impose an aspirant on the party for the position of national auditor ahead of the October 30-31 National Convention of the party.

Recall that the party leaders in the zone had been at loggerheads over the emergence of Senator Samuel Anyanwu as consensus candidate for the national secretary position.

The positions of national secretary, national auditor, deputy national legal adviser were micro-zoned to the region ahead of the convention.

While party leaders from Anambra State were prevailed upon by the PDP Zonal meeting in Enugu earlier in the month to forgo position of the national secretary and settle for the position of the national auditor, party stakeholders from the state, who spoke with LEADERSHIP, said a stranger is being imposed on the party.

Three aspirants from Anambra State have been cleared to run for the position of the national auditor, namely, Hon. Mrs. Chibuogwu Benson-Oraelosi; Prince Samben Nwosu, a former state organising and former state publicity secretary and Obinna Okechukwu.

However, a source at the Enugu meeting, informed that a name was presented as being nominated by the Anambra chapter as consensus candidate for the position of the national auditor.

Embittered by the development, delegates from Anambra, it was gathered, have resolved to come to the field and vote massively for a candidate of their choice who has been active in party politics.

Reacting, a prominent woman leader in the zone, Princess Ifeoma Anazodo, called on the Anambra people to project Mrs. Benson-Oraelosi, and get her elected to show that it is a question of “monkey de work, baboon dey chop”.

In a document being circulated, a foundation member of the party and former chairman and former organising secretary in the state, Chief Amaechi Onowu, told LEADERSHIP that there has been no consensus of any sort in Anambra State chapter.

He described the declaration by Chief Odefa as a complete nullity adding that there is no way a person, who is a “stranger and unknown to PDP members”, put forward by persons from outside Anambra, can represent the state at the NWC.

“Upon my embarrassing receipt of the Press Statement by Chief Odefa, I inquired to know how and when the consensus agreement was reached, only to discover that one of the PDP leaders from Anambra State connived with some leaders outside Anambra state to impose the so-called Mr. Obi Okechukwu on our great party members.

“The said Mr. Obi Okechukwu has never been an executive or major stakeholder of the party at either the ward, LGA or State level, but just a personal associate of the leader” Onowu declared.

Also speaking on the matter, a PDP chieftain in the state, Chief Obinna Okafor, stated that Anambra has resolved to bring a party person for the position.

Okafor maintained that Okechukwu’s credential is best suited for external auditor and not for membership of the NWC, especially as he has no knowledge of party affairs.

Another party chieftain, Barr Ernest Nwoye, told LEADERSHIP “There is no consensus to my knowledge. Who and who met and agreed on consensus?

Who is the consensus candidate that I , a founding member of the Party, do not know of? What has that person done for the Party that may warrant consensus?

The position open to my knowledge is open for now. Contestants are even campaigning,” he said.