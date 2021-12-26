An aspirant to the office of the National Organising Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Barr. Shola Gariel, has said that if elected, he will mobilise 10 million youths into the party.

Gabriel, a legal practitioner, said young people are enablers of change in all sectors globally, especially with the support of elders, assuring that Nigeria will witness a new dawn in its political environment if he is elected as the National Organising Secretary of the APC in the party’s national convention slated for February 2022.

Addressing a mammoth crowd of supporters in Abuja, the Ekiti State-born young politician maintained that youths wield enormous power in the quest for a more inclusive and egalitarian Nigeria, urging that they be given a voice in the country’s scheme of things through his election as the next National Organising Secretary of APC come February.

Gabriel, who said he has the administrative and experiential capacity to occupy the office, urged members of the party to support his ambition.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I am not only a candidate to beat, I am a pan-Nigerian in its full regalia. I am from Ekiti State, my mother from Kebbi and I am married to a beautiful Imo lady.

“I am from every part of the country and I represent all Nigerians. As a youth, I am vibrant intellectually, I am vibrant physically, I will use my young energy to mobilise over 10 million youths into our great party to further solidify its strength.

“This is our time to test the Not-Too-Young-To-Run Bill graciously signed into law by the President. Together we can achieve that. Your support is needed in this refocused campaign for youth inclusion now than ever,” he stated.

ADVERTISEMENT