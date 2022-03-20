National chairmanship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former Zamfara State governor, Alhaji Abdulaziz Yari, has ruled out the possibility of a micro-zoning formula in the party, saying the position had only been zoned to the North and not to a geopolitical zone.

Speaking in Abuja at the weekend through the head of his campaign organisation, Senator Tijjani Kaura, Yari said, “Let me say again that we are all aware that the party has zoned national chairmanship to the North and presidency to the South but we are not aware that there is specific zoning within the geopolitical zones of either the president of the national chairman of the party.

“Nobody indicated whether it is South West, South East or South-South. The party’s acting chairman has not come out officially to tell us the chairmanship has been zoned to a particular geopolitical zone. So, that is why we are here”.

On what he would bring to the table to boost the political fortunes of the party, Yari said he would change the narrative of the party as its national chairman.

Kaura said: “Abdulaziz Yari has been a down to earth politician. He was a party secretary in Zamfara State two decades ago, from there he rose to be the party chairman in the state before he became a member of the House of Representatives. Thereafter, he became the executive governor of the state for eight years before becoming the chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum.

“That is enough experience to lead this great party. That has allowed him to contact the 36 state governors of the federation to sell his chairmanship. I can assure you that today, Abdulaziz Yari has sold himself and he has been embraced by all the members of the party across the 36 states of the federation. I can assure you that on the 26th of March when we get to Eagle Square you will see what I mean”.