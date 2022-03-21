An aspirant for the national chairmanship of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Sani Musa, yesterday said the issues bedeviling the party would soon end.

Musa stated this when he visited former Governor of Gombe State and Senator representing Gombe Central, His Excellency, Senator Mohammad Danjuma Goje at his Asokoro residence.

The meeting is in continuation of Musa’s outreach and consultations with APC leaders ahead of the March 26 national convention.

Musa in his address explained that the current issues bedevling the party at the moment were temporary and with the right leadership, it will all be surmounted.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reeling out his plans for the party if elected APC chairman, Musa expressed optimism that he will unite all aggrieved persons, provide a level playing field for all and enshrine the principles of internal democracy in the running of the party affairs.

He further said he intends to institutionalise the APC being the largest party in Africa to groom leaders, support elected party officials and carry out a holistic restructuring of the entire party architecture.

ADVERTISEMENT

Senator Danjuma Goje urged the party to support an energetic and trustworthy candidate who is self-made and will not be tempted by inducements from corrupt politicians aspiring for political offices.

Goje praised Musa’s efforts and commitment on his chairmanship blueprint geared towards rebuilding the party from bottom-up in order to ensure every member’s interest is accommodated within the confines of the party’s constitution.