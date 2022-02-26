As scheming intensifies ahead of the All Progressives Congress (APC) March 26 national convention, a group, APC North-Central Progressive Ambassadors, yesterday stated national chairman of the party must emerge through a credible and democratic process.

The group, in a statement issued by its national organising secretary, Mr Anthony Kente, urged President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure that all aspirants are given a level playing ground.

Kente said the input of all stakeholders from the North Central zone of the the party, to which the position has been zoned, to stop the hijack of the process by few selfish individuals.

“Sources from the presidency have confirmed that President Buhari only directed the APC governors during his re-scheduled meeting at the presidential villa on Tuesday to specifically consult all party stakeholders.

“These include those aspiring for the national chairmanship position in search of a credible,, well rounded and experienced technocrat that will be duly accepted to all party members,” it said.

He further said the president has not endorsed any aspirant ahead of the convention, stressing that those peddling information about a formal endorsement of a particular aspirant as the consensus candidate is merely engaging in rumour mongering or falsehood.

He added that such rumour were pushed by some elected officials seeking to consolidate their individual and collective interests or to be presidential running mates in the 2023 polls.

“This explained why they are tactically predisposed to trying to use the media, both print and electronic to sway the public, as well as political opinion.

They added that such individuals were out to destroy the goodwill that the APC had generated over the last seven and half years of being in power at the centre.

