The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will hold a crucial National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting on Thursday where the report of the party’s zoning committee ahead of the October 30 national convention will be adopted.

It is also projected that the NEC might endorse the throwing of the party’s 2023 presidential ticket open to all zones as recommended by the Post 2019 election review committee headed by Bauchi State governor, Bala Mohammed.

Recall that the 44 member zoning committee led by the Enugu State governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi had last week zoned the party’s national chairmanship seat to the North. The committee took the decision at a meeting in Abuja last Thursday. It had met a week earlier in Enugu.

Announcing the notice of the NEC meeting, the national secretary of the party, Sen. Umaru Ibrahim Tsauri, said all members of the National Executive Committee of our great Party are invited to an emergency NEC meeting scheduled to hold Thursday October 7, 2021 at Wadata Plaza, he party’s national secretariat in Abuja.

“All members are enjoined to attend as the meeting will discuss crucial matters,” he added.

Meanwhile, LEADERSHIP gathered that there is disquiet in the Northern caucus of the party following the zoning of the party chairmanship to the North which was against the initial position of committee at its Enugu meeting.

A party source said, “The South may have played into the hands of the North. What the North is planning is that at the NEC meeting is that they will push for the party to announce that the Presidency will be open to all interested candidates.

“In that case, the North will present a top candidate who believes in Northern Presidency and when the time for Presidential primaries comes, a northerner may still emerge,” the source added.