Ahead of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) national convention holding on October 30, youths of the party have warned governors elected on the platform of the party to desist from plots to hijack the party.

The youths under the auspices of PDP Youth Coalition and Ambassadors of Good Governance, described the recent actions of the PDP governors on the zoning of the party’s national championship seat as being tantamount to autocracy.

Speaking yesterday at a press conference in Abuja, convener of the groups, Dr Obianuju Ogoko, warned the governors to cease interfering in party administration, noting that governors have reduced themselves to heading committees.

The PDP youth, specifically warned the PDP governors from the southern part of the country to stop taking position with the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He said, “PDP is renown as a party of the masses as such, the new trend where our esteemed governors are seen to take over the affairs of party organs, party administration and all-party decision-making processes, is rooted in autocracy and does not portray an example of the PDP of our dreams and of the youthful Nigerians.

“We wish to inform our governors that whilst they have refused to heed to all reason and overtures for peace and reconciliation as expected of an indivisible family, we are left with no option than to send this public message, stating categorically that the recent stranglehold on our dear party by governors, which is currently in opposition will only spell doom and lead to mass exodus of members who have come to erroneously believe, that PDP has been bequeathed and hijacked by a few governors who do not have regard for political participation of ordinary party members. A party in opposition should spread love and kindness not totalitarianism.

“From our history, we are aware that our party is built on the premise that a nobody and a young person without connections and godfather, can rise through the PDP party structure to prominence, examples abound in our history of such freedom of participation.”

The group noted that it is regrettably that governors have taken to actions and engagements that demean their offices. They listed such offices as taking up appointments as chairmen, deputy chairmen and even secretaries of committees in party assignments, to the glaring surprise and astonishment of party members.

Asking if other members of the PDP family are incapable and not qualified to handle party assignments, the PDP Youth said that the action of the governors is totally undemocratic.

While they appreciated the governors for funding the party, they however pleaded with them to stop interfering with party processes because they provide funding.