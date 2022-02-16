Christians of Northern extraction in the All Progressive Congress (APC) have cautioned against disregarding the party’s procedures in electing national officers ahead of the party’s national convention.

The group, under the umbrella body of Christains of Northern Nigeria of All Progressive Congress (APC), also called for religious consideration in the micro-zoning of party positions.

A new APC leadership is expected to emerge at the national convention which will be held on February 26, 2022.

Rising from a meeting over affairs in the party, the group, in a communique issued yesterday, said the party’s convention should help foster national unity.

The communique which was signed by Prof. Doknan DD Sheni, Chairman, Communique Drafting Committee and Senator John Danboyi reads in part: “The Christain in the Nineteen (19) Northern States within APC met at International Conference Centre (ICC) Abuja on the 13th of February, 2022 to discuss the political affairs of the APC party, the upcoming party convention and the political atmosphere of the nation.

“The meeting was pleased that the APC was finally able to fix a date for the convention for the 26th of February, 2022.

“The meeting recommended that the presidential ticket should have a Christian president or Vice president from the North.

“The meeting recommended that the party should choose a Christian from the North as party National Chairman or Deputy National Chairman, (North).

“The meeting recommended that the composition of the National Working Committee (NWC) and the National Executive Committee (NEC) should significantly reflect the presence of Christains in order to reflect it’s national character.

“The meeting recommended that the party procedures of electing officers into various offices should be adhered to.”