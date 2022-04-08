The national convention of the governing All Progressives Congress (APC) has come and gone, with the horse-trading and political maneuvers that led to the emergence of the Abdullahi Adamu-led National Working Committee (NWC). It was the most intense politicking the country has witnessed in recent times. Beginning from the attempt to change the party’s leadership which led to the botched palace coup that almost led to the ouster of Governor Mai Mala Buni as the party’s caretaker committee chairman to the scramble for party offices, it was an intriguing moment in the country’s political space.

But one aspect of the convention that has almost gone unnoticed was the pre-convention conference tagged the APC Policy Conference. The conference was said to be an introspection of the achievements of the governing party with a view to drawing a template for future policy direction for the party.

The policy conference held at the Yar’Adua Centre was organised by the APC convention Policy Conference sub-committee chaired by Borno State governor, Babagana Zullum, with Ekiti State governor, Kayode Fayemi as co-chairman. At the conference, leaders of the party engaged sector experts on current and future policy direction of the APC and attempted to provide a reform agenda which the party would drive over the next phase of the APC administration, building on the current achievements.

The conference was also said to be organized to review the performance of APC-controlled national and subnational governments, analyse introspective pathways towards mapping the future to bridge the gaps and unlock the productive potential of the country.

The conference which was meant to discuss the approaches required towards achieving an inclusive and coherent policy trajectory for the party in government and harmonise a sustainable implementation agenda with the implementation framework as a follow-up to existing plans, policies, programmes and projects turned out to be a fertile ground to reel out the scorecards of the Buhari-led government.

President Muhammadu Buhari’s ministers jumped into the political arena with records of achievements of the APC government in the last seven years. Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed, outlined the social investment programme of the APC government which she said was yielding good results, as Nigeria has emerged the nation with the fastest growing social investment programme in the world. She said Nigeria’s economy was now fully diversified due to different economic intervention strategies introduced by the Buhari-led APC government.

“We have grown our revenues and moved away from dependency from oil revenues to non-oil. So why we started with oil revenue being about seventy percent of our budget now, we are at the point when non-oil revenues are five percent of our budget fully diversified today. Our GDP from the oil sector is 8 percent which means 92 percent of the economy is the non-oil sector. What we have to do is actually deepen diversification, expand and grow the individual sectors to do more”, she stated.

If information on government performance can really affect voting behavior of the electorate ahead of the 2023 polls, then the minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, was the cabinet member who actually killed it at the pre-convention conference. He said the APC deserved to be reelected in 2023 because the party has performed well enough.

He noted that reelecting the APC at the federal level would allow the party to complete all unfinished projects across the country. The minister said, “Of course, there are many projects that will not be finished in the tenure of this administration, the Buhari-led administration. That would for me be a reason for members of the electorate to make an informed choice.

“Who do you want to continue with it? Those who did not start or those who started it and time did not permit them to finish it? That will be a reason for conversation in the future as the electorates make their choice.

“Now, we have momentum and I’m sure that if we are trusted with this mandate again, we will do more and complete many of the projects that the precious time and resources may not have permitted us to complete.”

Fashola stated that embarking on massive infrastructure projects by the Buhari administration despite meagre resources available is what sets the APC apart from the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The former Lagos State governor, who maintained that the APC was set out with a clear agenda to improve the situation of the Nigerian people right from inception, however admitted there are serious challenges to which the party is able to surmount.

He said: “When we came in, N18billion was our budget for the Ministry of Works for all Nigeria’s roads. That was less than the budget of my state in 2015. This tells you the attitude of the preceding government towards infrastructure. So, if you budget N18billion for roads and a new government that has less is budgeting N500 billion for the same roads, are those two parties the same?”

The minister boasted that the massive road infrastructure and rail projects being delivered across the country by the APC administration are products of deliberate policy direction of the Buhari administration to impact positively on the lives of the people.

He said, “We are confronting the major problems of infrastructure: Lagos- Ibadan Express Way, Second Niger Bridge, Boro -Bonny Apapa, Abuja-Kaduna and many others. All of these roads seem to defy solutions. The Buhari APC-led government is confronting them in collaboration with state governors and many of them will complete this year or before the end of this administration.

Fashola noted that one way the APC administration is redistributing wealth and creating jobs is through infrastructure development projects.

He continued: “Let me close by detailing some of the economic impacts of infrastructure because a vice presidential candidate once said on TV that you can’t drive the economy with infrastructure. He was wrong and I hope that he would not repeat it again. On the second Niger Bridge, 19 million litres of diesel is going to be used from start to finish. Tons of cement, tons of steels, millions of cubic meters of sand. The construction companies do not manufacture these things, but immediately a contract is awarded, it starts driving a chain of supply and demand. Infrastructure is the way to really distribute money in an economy. So when they tell you that we are the same, tell them we are not.

“As at the last check in last month, we had over a thousand (1,101) contracts and that represents 792 projects nationwide, we are in 77 tertiary institutions and we are building the entire road network as we speak.”

Fashola further said the PDP, which he described as the umbrella community, has become rattled over ongoing massive infrastructure development in the country.

His words: “As we continue with this conversation, we will clearly demonstrate that we are not the same. We have different ideologies and different approaches. Our attitude to spending money is better. We invest in what people can see, in what can change lives.

“Let me remind you, no matter the problem Nigeria has, I am clear in my mind that the umbrella (PDP) is not a solution to these problems. No, because many of those problems, whether it is oil theft, whether it is bombing, pipe lines vandalism, all started under their watch.

When we set out on this journey we campaigned on the economy, security and on anti-corruption. In the economy, on two pillars we stand on: agriculture and infrastructure. They are very important.”

Corroborating Fashola’s position, Ekiti State governor and co-chairman of the pre-convention conference ommittee, Fayemi, spoke of how the PDP’s administration in his state reversed the wheel of progress achieved by his administration’s first term in office.

Fayemi said, “That is why I said to you that there is a huge difference between the PDP and APC. That is why I hate to hear that all parties are the same. I can tell you with our own experience in Ekiti and you may also see that in other states where we (APC) are in control.”

On his part, chairman of the pre-convention conference committee, Governor Zulum of Borno State affirmed that insecurity in the North East has greatly improved compared to what obtained before. He however insisted that it was not yet over, as more still needed to be done to get all people displaced by the insurgency resettled.