The Nigerian Institute of Animal Science (NIAS) has called on the federal government to convert all the 405 grazing reserves in the north to ranches as a way of addressing the on-going farmers/herders clashes across the country.

The institute at a recent meeting with journalists said it acknowledges the efforts federal government is making the address the incessant clashes, unfortunately, these efforts are not yielding the desired result.

Registrar/CEO of the institute, Prof Eustace Iyayi who addressed the

journalists said among other solutions being proffered by the government, the NIAS strongly advocates the establishment of ranches

as a way of resolving the crisis.

According to him, “We must move away from the transhumance mode to the

modern and more sustainable ranching method of cattle production.”

He said cattle remain valuable national asset to the country whose

production, he said must be sustained.

“To ensure a lasting solution all gazetted and even ungazetted grazing

reserves, 405 in total should be transformed to ranches,” he said.

“The Institute commends the efforts of President Muhammadu Buhari in

this regard by the establishment of the National Livestock Transformation Plan, the complimentary efforts of the Livestock Productivity and Resilience Support (L-PRES) Project of the Federal

Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (FMARD) supported by the

World Bank in this regard is also highly commendable.”

The Institute also recommended that a Commercial Pasture Production

value chain should be established as part of the National Livestock

Transformation Plan (NLTP) and modalities for its operation on private

sector basis worked out.

Prof Iyayi said “This should be an attraction to our state government

as a means of income generation and employment of youths.”

He said that the institute will be establishing model units at its

National Livestock Training Center in Kachia, Kaduna State for the breed improvement of livestock. “We aim to produce more meat and milk on less land towards the overall objective of lesser herd size and more income on less land.

“About 2000 Community Animal Husbandry Officers who are Graduate

Animal Scientists will be capacitated in the next three years to join our pool of experts in the Institute in Sustainable Commercial Ranching and Pasture Production.