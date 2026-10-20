Former Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, has urged Nigerian leaders to turn the country’s ethnic and cultural diversity into an asset rather than a liability, saying national unity must remain a collective responsibility.

Ganduje made the call on Tuesday while delivering his goodwill message at the fifth annual conference of the Forum of Former Deputy Governors of Nigeria, chaired by former Katsina State Governor, Aminu Bello Masari, with former Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, serving as co-chair.

Reflecting on Nigeria’s colonial history, Ganduje said the country’s amalgamation was driven by the economic interests of colonial authorities rather than a genuine desire to unite its diverse peoples.

“The colonial masters, when they came as missionaries and through other routes, met us with different cultures and diverse leadership systems. They decided to put us together to produce raw materials in order to develop their own country. That was their motive, not an objective that we should come together in unity,” he said.

He, however, commended Nigeria’s First Republic politicians for developing a sense of nationalism that helped secure the country’s independence from Britain.

“We have to thank our First Republic politicians, who developed a sense of nationalism in order to get independence, form political parties, and they succeeded,” Ganduje said.

According to him, Nigeria was fortunate to have secured independence through political pressure and organised movements rather than armed struggle, unlike some other countries.

“We are so lucky we didn’t carry arms like other countries in order to get our independence. We got our independence through pressure groups,” he said.

Ganduje, however, lamented that the nationalist outlook of some of the country’s founding political leaders later gave way to ethnic considerations, with political parties increasingly organised along ethnic lines.

“But later, those former leaders who were nationalistic in outlook became tribalistic in attitude because the political parties were based on ethnicity,” he said.

The former governor said the experience underscored the need for contemporary political leaders to look beyond ethnic and cultural differences and promote a shared national identity.

He urged members of the forum and other stakeholders to take responsibility for building unity across the country, stressing that Nigeria’s diversity should be harnessed for national development rather than allowed to deepen divisions.

“But it is our responsibility to come together and convert our diversity into an asset, not liability,” Ganduje said.