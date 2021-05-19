A cooking gas explosion has killed a woman and her two children in Delta State. The woman and the children were burnt beyond recognition.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the woman was cooking in her house on Monday at First Amekpa area of Ughelli, Ughelli North local government area of the state, when the gas cylinder suddenly exploded.

It was further gathered that a section of the building housing two flats was razed by the inferno, which occurred at 8:00 pm.

The husband who is a commercial tricycle rider was not at home when the incident occurred.

Some residents said the family had just packed to the area from Warri where they had lived for years.

Occupants of the second flat, which was equally razed down, were however lucky as the explosion occurred when they were still away for the day’s business.

Eyewitnesses confirmed that some residents and sympathisers who made frantic efforts to save the victims sustained injuries.

It was further gathered that the raging inferno would have extended to neighbouring buildings but for the prompt response of the personnel of the Delta State Fire Service in Ughelli who put off the fire.