By Anayo Onukwugha, Port Harcourt

The Conscience of Ogoni People (COOP) has called for peace and forgiveness of one another in warring communities in Babbe Kingdom of Ogoniland in Rivers State.

COOP Coordinator, Chief Gani Topba, made the call at the weekend when he paid a peace visit people of Luawii community in Khana local government area of the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

Topba assured the women and youths of the community of his commitment to the restoration of peace and continue support for development within the Babbe Kingdom.

He insisted that his peace tour and agitation for unity in Babbe Kingdom was as a result of his love for Ogoni and the kingdom in particular.

The COOP Coordinator promised to engage the Luawii Council of Chiefs and Elders, the Luawii Community Development Committee (CDC), and women group from time to time to effect the already existing peace enjoyed presently.

Topba promised to facilitate an environmental sanitation exercise in the community, engage the necessary government authorities to the issues raised by Luawii community in the area of infrastructure decay.

Presenting an address on behalf of the community, Elder Dan Nwiethi, disclosed some of the many damages done to the people of the community as a result of crisis.

Nwiethi appeal to the government at all levels for their quick intervention in the prevailing circumstances as contained in the address.