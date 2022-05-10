President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday in Abidjan, Cote D’Ivoire, said Nigeria has successfully forested over 6,191, 363 hectares of land through the green bond project, while targeting to increase the nation’s forest cover to 25 percent in line with global best practices.

Speaking at the Summit of Heads of State and Government 15th Conference of the Parties (Cop15) of the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD), President Buhari in a statement by Presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu noted that the 25 percent target was in fulfilment of a pledge at the 74th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in September, 2019 of planting 25million trees towards achieving restoration of degraded forest reserves and other landscapes nationwide.

“We have also expanded protected areas by creating ten additional National Parks, including two (2) Marine Protected Areas, cutting across the various ecological zones of the country.

“The operationalization of specific intervention programmes and policies in the country have further accelerated the implementation of the ongoing Ogoni Clean-up for restoration of polluted land as well as the implementation of the Great Green Wall programme hinged on ecological restoration and rehabilitation of degraded land. The National Agency of the Great Green Wall in Nigeria has made progress in land restoration of over Three Thousand Eight Hundred and Ninety-two hectares of land,’’ he said.

President Buhari noted that his administration, in partnership with the World Bank, expended enormous resources to establish Agricultural Development Programmes in all the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The ADPs operate the Training and Visit system of unified extension system covering the areas of Crop Production and Protection, Livestock Production and Animal Health, Fisheries, Agro-forestry and Gender related issues in Agriculture popularly referred to as Women-In-Agriculture.