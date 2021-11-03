In a bid to woo investors on the green economy, the Kogi State government has held meetings at the ongoing United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change Conference of Parties (COP26).

The state Commissioner of Environment, Hon. Victor Omolafiye, in a chat with journalists in Glasgow, made available to LEADERSHIP, said to boost its drive in making the state clean, the PPP initiative in waste management was already yielding success.

According to him, the PPP initiative was to allow the people to buy into the state cleaning process.

He said that the initiative was one of several policies of the government under the leadership of Governor Yahaya Bello to make the environment habitable for the people.

He disclosed that the Nigeria Erosion and Watershed Management Project (NEWMAP) has been taken over by the state to consolidate its success.

Hon. Omofaiye stated that the government will through the agency continue to tackle ecological problems in the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Commissioner said that ecological problems in the state capital, Lokoja, and the majority of the local government areas had received the intervention of the state government.

Kogi is one of the states that has received a commendation for the success of NEWMAP activities in the state.