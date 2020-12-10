By Olawale Ayeni, Abuja

The chairman of CORBON Council, Prof Kabir Bala, has urged newly inducted 76-members of the Council of Registered Builders of Nigeria (CORBON) to bring their wealth of experience to bear in policy formulation and uphold professionalism.

Bala while speaking at the ‘Builders 2020 Congress and induction ceremony’ themed ‘Sustainable Development Polities Practice and Technologies in Construction’ in Abuja yesterday, said that the 2020 theme is targeted at the core practice areas of the building professionals, while calling for an enabling environment for proper regulation of building materials in order to eradicate building dilapidation or collapse in the country.

“People have been complaining about the quality of building construction in the country, and building profession which is charge with the production of building is involved, so government has come out with the policy of N-Power and they are so many varieties of the N-Power, there’s N-Power construction and trade, and that is where we are involved” he said.

“If we train our builders to ensure the quality of construction then sustenance is insured, and in that way we are assisting the government and they are also assisting us. So government is providing N-power built employment and we are now improving the quality of the building products in the market”.

“We can regulate building through the law if we have the enabling environment and the sad tales of building collapse which in most cases lead to the loss of lives and properties would stop and in this way we can assist the government quest for quality building in the country”.

On his parts, former minister of Sports and Social Development, Bala Bawa Kaoje, tasked the federal government on the sustainability of housing projects in the country, adding that the 300,000 housing schemes project of the present government should be taken seriously and implemented.

“The issue of sustainability is what is bringing the world forward, all countries that sustain the development policy have gone far ahead than Nigeria where nothing is sustained for a long term” he said.

“All our development policies initiated by the previous government don’t make a headway with the government, that is why we have serious problem in moving the country forward. So government at all level should ensure the sustainability of policies geared at developing the country and the citizens,“ he added.

The high point of the event saw the presentations of lifetime award to stakeholders and exhibitions from the builders.