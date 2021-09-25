Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN) has said universities and other tertiary institutions in Nigeria must henceforth stop producing Engineering graduates who can’t solve technological problems confronting the country.

To this end, the Council has commenced training of Engineering Lectures on Outcome Based Education; (OBE) an approach that focuses on how best students utilize the knowledge gained inside classroom, rather than what they can memorise in class.

The Registrar of COREN, Engr Joseph Odigure who stated this while declaring the Train-The-Trainer workshop for the Lecturers on OBE application said, institutions had for long been complaining about the less quality of engineers produced in the country “that our graduates are unemployable.”

The Registrar who was represented by COREN’s Head of Engineering Regulations and Monitoring, Engr. Samuel Menjah, COREN and technology may have at least developed better if we had adopted the OBE system, because the principle of OBE system is focused on our students and not what they came but what they can develop. its a system that make the m to develop based on system they are exposed to.”

He assured that Nigeria will become a technological producing country, ‘’although it will be slow but we will get to the final destination which is to produce graduates that can depend on themselves with knowledge and skill in order to apply to the problems that are in the locality and also be able to compete globally with other graduates from any part of the world.

“Within 2-3 years to come, may be the OBE will be our mandate for acreditation from COREN.”

Delivering a paper at the opening ceremony of a regional workshop organized to train profeasional engineers on Outcome Based Education (OBE), Professor Baba El-Yakub of the Department Chemical Engineering from Ahamdu Bello University “So we discovered that our dedication is the problem because we only teach students something that is not useful. If we take the OBE approach, in the next 5 to 10 years Nigeria will be producing what we need,” he added.