Registrar of Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN), Prof Joseph Odigure, at the weekend bagged national merit award in recognition of his immense contributions to the growth and development of the nation from Independent Magazine Publishers Association of Nigeria (IMPAN).

Presenting the award, the president of Independent Magazine Publishers Association of Nigeria, Prince Jude Ubaka, said Prof Joseph Odigure was carefully selected due to his immense contributions and selfless sacrifice towards the growth and development of the country.

According to him, the organisation was borne out of the need to unite members of the fourth estate of the realm and also support relevant bodies and unions in carrying out their social responsibility.

Ubaka said, “The association as an umbrella was formed to shield the publishers of magazines in the country who believed in democracy and also some patriotic leaders in the three tiers of government.

and nongovernmental organisations who devoted themselves in building the nation’s democracy through their chosen field of endeavours.

“As a watchdog in the society, based on an investigative report on the review of both government and non governmental organizations conducted by our association, you have contributed immensely to the development of the nation.

“As a duty administrator of repute, you proved your worth and competence in various administrative and managerial positions you have served in both government and non governmental higher institutions and also on the international scene.”

The association also appealed to COREN to support it in the building of its headquarters.

Receiving the award, Prof Joseph Odigure said that he is honoured and is also surprised that the association has to find out much about his academics and administration records.

He said, “I want to thank you very much for the job you are doing and also to assure you that we will be part of what you are doing.

“I dedicated the award to the almighty God without him it would not be possible for me.

“I thank the staff and members of COREN for their commitments and support.”

Also speaking, the president of COREN Engr Ali Rabiu said that he knew Engineer Joseph Odigure as someone who is very thorough and never lies or cuts corners.

Rabiu said Joseph is the kind of person that always makes sure that the right things are done.

He said it is because of his sincerity that earned him the Registrar of COREN.