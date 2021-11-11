A panel to conduct inquiry into the unfortunate collapse of a 21-storey building in Ikoyi, Lagos, penultimate Monday, has been set up by the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN).

The COREN inquisition panel comes on the heels of another panel set up last Wednesday by the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, shortly after he visited the site of the collapsed edifice.

President of COREN, Engineer Ali Rabiu, announced the constitution of the 5-member fact-finding panel in a press statement issued on Tuesday after several consultations with various stakeholders in the built environment.

This according to him, was pursuant to Section 1(1) (h) of the Engineers (Registration, etc.) (Amendment) Act, 2018, that empowers COREN to investigate engineering failures.

The panel’s Terms of Reference are: to carry out a comprehensive inquisition on the remote and/or immediate cause(s) of the collapse;To gather, record and analyse all relevant engineering data available on site; to confirm contractor’s compliant to Lagos State Building development regulations and others; find out the level of involvement or otherwise of practitioners on the project leading to the collapse.

Also, to carry out an integrity test of the two standing towers at the precinct of the collapse, and any other matter incidental to 1 – 5 above.

“I wish to applaud all those involved in the ongoing rescue mission at the site,” COREN President said.

He added: “The Council wishes to condole with the Government of Lagos State and the families of those who lost their loved ones and relatives in the incident. Following the collapse, we held several consultations with various stakeholders in the built environment. Subsequently, on behalf of the Council, I have constituted a COREN-Inquisition Panel on the collapsed 21 Storey Building at Ikoyi, Lagos State. This is pursuant to Section 1(1) (h) of the Engineers (Registration, etc.)

“(Amendment) Act, 2018, that empowers COREN to investigate Engineering Failures.”

The panel consist of the following members: Engr. George C. Okoroma, Bunmi Ajayi, Arc. Mrs Buki Ejiwumi, Engr. Victor Oyenuga, and Engr. Dr Kehinde Osifala.