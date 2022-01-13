Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria COREN, has charged participants to train others at their respective universities for proper implementation of Outcome Based Education (OBE) in the engineering programmes.

This according to COREN is to make it necessary to strengthen it’s accreditation system and to align with the rapid pace of globalization and emerging technologies which make it necessary for engineering faculties to meet the required standards of local employers and international job market in the engineering and technology sector.

The president of COREN, Engr Ali Alimasuya Rabiu stated this yesterday at the opening ceremony of COREN Regional training workshop for implementation of outcome based education in engineering programmes in Nigerian Universities held at the UniAbuja.

Engr Ali Alimasuya Rabiu said that COREN has over the years faced with some existential realities that make it necessary to change the paradigm of Nigerian engineering education system.

He said, “Firstly, there is expansion of engineering programmes in variety and number at various engineering faculties. These faculties will meet the requirements of local employers and international job markets in the engineering and technology sectors.

“COREN need to mediate in regulating the processes that lead to local and international recognition of engineering qualifications from higher educational institutions in Nigeria.

“The council resolution is to assemble critical mass of knowledge and experienced persons in OBE as well as mentes of OBE learning environment professionals involved in training, practicing and regulating in Nigeria University based OBE implementor.

“OBE is an approach that focuses on specific attributes in term of knowledge, skill and attitudes that must be exhibited by students. The planning, process and assessment of OBE are reverse of the associated with traditional education approach.

“The OBE students are expected to be able to do more challenging tasks rather than memorize what was taught, manage project, analyzing data and make decisions base on results. This implies that tertiary education could provide both professional knowledge/skills and all round attributes to their graduates through OBE approach.”

He explained that, under OBE approach, the graduates are completely prepared for the workforce after graduation with relevant soft skills needed in jobs, such as communication skills and human relationships skills.

Aliyu further stated that COREN as a regulatory agency is in charge of engineering practices in Nigeria is in the process of becoming a provisional signatory of the Washington Award. Thereafter, graduates of engineering programmes accredited by COREN are going to the privilege of possibility employment in the signatory countries as engineers without further examinations.

The signatory countries of Washington Award includes; Australia, Canada, Republic of Ireland, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Taiwan, UK, USA, Malaysia, India, Germany, Russia and Sri Lanka.

The COREN Registrar Prof Joseph Odigure said that the beauty of what we are trying set up is that we are involving all stakeholders. A stakeholders in the sense that the outcome based education will bring knowledge, skills and power these are the key things of OBE.

according to him, these skills seems to be the one people are trying to ask questions about and to solve that problem we are encouraging a holistic participation of every artisan within the locality to tap up the training.

“We have ignore this issue of involving the junior cadal of engineering, the technicians, the technologist and the training of our students and this is where we started.

“What we are trying to do now we are telling the university that go and sign MOU with these smaller engineers, they may have the practical skills but they do not have the knowledge. So if an engineer for example become a skill person there is no way he will not improve himself. He will perform better than the artisan. So we are telling them go and learn it is part of these stakeholders,” said Odigure.