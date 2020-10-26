BY ZAKA KHALIQ, Lagos

Coronation Insurance Plc, formerly known as Wapic Insurance Plc has sympathised with victims of the recent #EndSARS protest, while reaffirming the commitment of the insurance firm to pay claims as and when due.

The insurer, in a statement, made available to LEADERSHIP today, reassured its clients and the general public that, following the recent monumental loss of human life and damage to property and assets across the nation, Coronation Insurance ‘has shifted to our highest gear to get our customers the most appropriate help as quickly as possible at this time of need.’

ADVERTISEMENT

While believing that insurance companies must ensure their clients do not have to wait for assistance after a disaster occurs, it said, insurance claims emanating from such disaster, if found to be genuine and within the coverage of the policy, must be settled immediately.

“We want our customers to return to their normal way of life as soon as possible and have put in place a claims response platform for real-time communication and easy sharing of loss evidence to fast-track claims processing. Our emergency payment methods will relieve your immediate spending pressures and help you get back on your feet within the quickest period of time,” it pointed out.

The underwriting firm appealed to its policyholders to use the company’s dedicated helplines for emergencies while they can also ask to speak to one of its experts for advice and assistance on what to do next.

According to the insurer, “Our channels are available 24/7 so that you can make enquiries and report claims seamlessly. We encourage you to use them to minimise physical visits. For enquires, claims or purchases, please visit www.coronationinsurance.com.ng, or call our contact centre on 01-2774500, 01-2774566, or email contactcentre@coronationinsurance.com.ng.”