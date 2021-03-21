By Golu Timothy |

Its so very important to address the issue of the corona virus vaccines to put to rest all unhealthy speculations and myths surrounding them. We should not relent or relax because a window of relief has been gotten. The pandemic nature of the corona virus should open the eyes of humanity and government so wide to begin to create and prepare options for continuous survival. We cannot afford to be taken by surprise anymore. The increasing and unpredictable population of our country demands proactiveness on the part of those providing leadership and those following, to think deeply daily on how to cure, prevent ,protect, defend, and stop the unwanted.

Am so disturbed about our level of relaxation not up to one year when we came out of the pandemic that swept the feet of humanity and caged the world with no immediate human solution. Its by God’s grace that the world survived the pandemic,yet we are not moving fast and well to prepare for today and the future.

While many nations of the world moved so fast in bringing down tension associated with safety or not of the vaccines, we are still taking it lightly here.

That’s why there is division among many of our people on whether to take it or not. Those who have been vaccinated here in Nigeria are those with opportunity of information or affiliation of contact with authorities in charge of the vaccines.

Across the states of the federation, the level of reception of the vaccines is not as high as those of Abuja, Lagos and few other places. Down the local government areas, the situation is zero. Many families have vowed never to be vaccinated or come close to where its being done, preferring to either opt for alternative therapies or keep to protocols of safety.

The use of the popular Astrazeneca vaccines discovered early this year in the United Kingdom sparked some serious rows when an Austrian woman was said to have died due to its administration. According to the first report, the vaccines developed some blood clot in the woman who finally gave up. The European Union was worried and therefore directed the Immediate suspension of the Astrazeneca vaccines across the locations where it had supplied items. Subsequent clinical trials conducted showed that the woman died of a different ailment unrelated to the vaccines and therefore a clean bill of health was issued.

It was after this that massive supplies were done across the nation with Nigeria getting an initial 400,000 doses with more being expected. To show leadership by example, President Muhammadu Buhari publicly got himself vaccinated alongside many top officials of the federal government. Many state governors and federal legislators have followed suit by getting vaccinated. So far, none among those who have been vaccinated have complained of any side effect since they were administered. That’s has on its own, brought down the initial tension associated with rumours and speculations on the matter.

But the bulk of the country’s population is yet to even know what’s happening. Many people just watched what’s happening on televisions and listening to related news on radios without being told what to do. The initial fervent debates, conflicts of understanding and arguments have all disappeared. No expert seems to be bothered about talking on it anymore even with increases in daily rates of infection and sometimes deaths. The ministries of health at the federal and state levels have all relaxed their advocacies and sensitization campaigns. The local government areas have also relax surveillance and movement has become uncontrolled. The observation of the protocols whose violations was punishable is no longer there. Many people have abandoned the use of nose masks and face shields and only few observe social distancing or the compulsory washing of hands and no handshakes. Those who do these now are persons committed to personal hygiene and not because of the fear of any sanction.

There is no adequate information about the vaccines neither is there enough of sensitization and publicity to address issues of doubt about the safety of them. Even when the vaccines finally flood the countries of the world, the other issue that has been on the table waiting for answers is its curative or preventive potency. Trending videos of expertise explanations have become so worrisome that many who want to take the vaccines have relaxed. For instance, many have explained that the vaccination neither prevent infection nor stop reinfection and that even with the vaccination, one must keep to all the protocols of the use of nose mask, washing of hands, social distancing ,etc. what therefore is the gain of being vaccinated if it can not guarantee freedom from infection or reinfection? Many and more of these questions have refused to disappear and the more they are not answered the more the apprehension about the vaccines. It is expected that once an immunization is done against a known disease, people can freely move round with the believe that its destructive capacity has been brought down or reduced to bearest minimum.