A Lagos State Coroner, Magistrate, Mikail Kadiri probing the circumstances surrounding the death of 12-year-old Sylvester Oromoni on Saturday ordered the police to release the report of its investigation and suspects statements to all parties in the inquest.

Magistrate Kadiri also directed that interested lawyers or parties should make the necessary applications to obtain the certified true copies of all relevant documents already submitted to the Magistrate Court in Yaba.

He gave the directive at the commencement of the coroner’s inquest request by the family of Oromoni.

The coroner, who is sitting at the Lagos State Magistrate Court in the Epe area of the state, also ordered all parties in the inquest to stop making public comments on the matter.

Counsel to the Oromoni family, Femi Falana (SAN) and others parties in the matter promised to abide by the coroner’s order.

In particular, Falana agreed that the coroner should be allowed to take charge of the entire procedure without any external influence.

The human rights lawyer also maintained that it is only the court that is competent to speak authoritatively on the cause of death.

On his part, Akingbola George, who represented the Lagos Ministry of Justice denied the allegation made by Falana that the Legal Advice exonerating some Dowen College staff and students from any suspected crimes, was leaked to the press by the ministry.

George also disclosed that the Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP) had forwarded the Legal Advice to the police at the Special Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) and the Court as required by the law.