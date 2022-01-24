A Corps Member, Oluwafolaranmi Salami, has executed a community development service (CDS) project worth N360,000 in Gwallameji Nursery and Primary School, in Bauchi local government area of Bauchi State.

The project single-handedly embarked upon by Salami, who was posted to the Department of Anatomy, College of Medicine, Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi, included construction of 20 pieces of three seater desks, renovation and painting of a dilapidated school library, purchase of two white marker boards, provision of markers, among others.

Speaking during the inauguration of the project by the state coordinator of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) on Monday, Oluwafolaranmi Salami with batch number BA/21/0674, said he developed the idea when he was posted to the school as an enumerator officer in 2021 for the National Home Grown School Feeding Programme (NHGSFP) by the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development.

He explained that on his arrival at the school, he discovered that some pupils were sitting on a bare floor while being taught by their teachers in the classroom.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Batch A Corps Member said he was touched on sighting the pupils in that condition and promised to take it upon himself to embark on a project that would have direct impact on the academic endeavours of the pupils.

“When I came to the school to conduct the programme, I realised that they lacked chairs and the pupils were sitting on the floor. The state of the school was in a bad condition. So, I took it upon myself to make a difference and do something tangible for the pupils of the school.

“I spent nothing less than N360,000 on this project. I thank God for the success of it and I feel fulfilled because my mind was not at rest after sighting those pupils sitting on the floor,” Salami said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He urged the students to face their studies squarely so as to become Corps Members in the future and also called on other corps members to contribute their quota in their respective places of primary assignment.

In his address, the state Coordinator of NYSC, Alhaji Namadi Abubakar, who was represented by Mr Onyike Ochi, Assistant Director, Deployment and Relocation, NYSC, Bauchi State, applauded the Corps member for his contribution while serving his fatherland.

He said that history would never forget the wonderful gesture he had shown the school.

Also speaking with our correspondent, Mrs Gbemisola Salami, Assistant Director, CDS, NYSC, also said that the NYSC was very proud and appreciated him as the Corps had always encouraged corps members to do personal meaningful projects beneficial to their host communities.

Also, Mr Ahmad Garba, the Headmaster of the school, who appreciated the Corps member for providing the school with the facilities, promised to handle them with care.