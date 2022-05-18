A youth corps member, Mr. Bright Martins Ekong, who donated his 10-month allowance for the award of scholarship to an indigent secondary school student, Miss Wealth Sokari, in his place of primary assignment in Rivers State, has been commended for his benevolence by many in Cross River State.

Ekong, a graduate of Pure Chemistry from the University of Calabar (UNICAL), stated that the initiative was to give back to the society by empowering a brilliant 12-year-old daughter of a widow, Miss Wealth Sokari, who had been struggling to round up from school in Bukuma village, Degema LGA in Rivers state.

Speaking on the development in an interactive session with LEADERSHIP correspondent in Calabar on Tuesday, Stella Bassey who was Ekong’s course mate at the University of Calabar, stated that he was not surprised when he heard the story of Ekong donating his allowances of 10 moths to assist the indigent student in his primary place of assignment in Rivers State to enable the student complete her secondary education.

“Ekong had been like that right from the days I had known him in school at the University of Calabar.

“He is one person who I can vouch for because he wouldn’t want to see his course mates in need of something and he couldn’t assist if he had the means.

“The moment I heard that he had donated his allowance to assist the 12-year-old junior secondary school one widow’s daughter, I knew it wasn’t a lie, he had always shown kindness to many even in our class when we were in school.

“That is Ekong’s stock in trade, always interested in putting smiles on people’s faces right from our year one days when we were in school,” Bassey stated.

On his part, the Corps member, who is an indigene of Akwa Ibom State, averred that he took the decision to donate his allowances as scholarship to the student to ensure that Miss Sokari, who is the brightest student in the public school, dosen’t drop out of school given her mother’s circumstance and also to make his contribution towards educational development, which he was also a beneficiary.

“Giving assistance to Miss Wealth Soraki will enable her complete her secondary education. This is like a pet project for me.

“Matters relating to development of education shouldn’t be left in the hands of government alone, as government alone cannot get the problem solved,” the Corps member stated.

While commending both the state and federal governments for all they had done toward improveming educational sector, the Corps member appealed for more funding for the sector to assist managers of the sector tackle issues of overcrowded classrooms and several others serving as impediment towards the growth of the sector in the country.

He said that more needed to be done in boosting the education sector given the fact that education remains the lifewire of any society.