The director general, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brig. General Shuaibu Ibrahim has warned corps members to shun any form of night parties and political activities within their place of primary assignment.

He also urged all corps members who are ending their orientation course today to cultivate the habit of hard work and shun drug abuse, cybercrime, illicit trafficking and advance-fee- fraud throughout their service year.

Shuaibu gave the warning during the terminal parade/closing ceremony of the 2021 Batch ‘B’ Stream II Orientation Course at the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp, old MacGregor College Afikpo North local government area of Ebonyi State.

The DG represented by the state coordinator, Mrs Mercy Dawuda said the whole of the orientation exercise went smoothly and orderly.

He warned the corps members to avoid risky behaviour both in their place of primary assignment and after their service year.

“I advise you to avoid risky engagement such as staying out late at night; attending late night parties; visitation of dangerous places and accepting car ride from strangers. Do also remember that engagement in local politics of your host communities is a no go area for you.

“I also implore you to shun drug abuse, trafficking, cybercrime, advance -fee- fraud among other vices”, he said.

He encouraged them not to engage in local politics in their areas of assignment as it is against NYSC scheme.

He urged employers and captains of industries not only to accept corps members but to also provide enabling environment to develop their potentials.

The DG also directed the corps members to ensure strict compliance to the Covid-19 protocols and security tips as they go to their place of primary assignment.