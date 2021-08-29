Residents of Okaka Community in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital were yesterday outraged over the discovery of the corpse of a new baby inside a refuse dump.

LEADERSHIP Sunday gathered that the residents’ in the outrage rained curses on the mother of the child whom they alleged must have dumped the baby.

The corpse was discovered by residents of the area who came out early to dump refuse collected from their homes during the monthly sanitation exercise in the state.

At the time of the visit, women were seen laying curses on unknown mother of the deceased boy, while others lamented that she would have given him to someone to cater him.

A woman, Madam Jane Lagos, said; “It will not be well with this woman who abandoned this innocent child here to suffer and die under the cold of the night. I was at home this morning when I heard people talking about the ugly incident, so I immediately ran down to witness it, behold I saw the baby.

“As a mother, it is devastating for a woman to carry a baby in her womb and after nine months and the pains of labour to abandoned the child this way to die, we are talking about the life of a human here, this is painful for a woman to do.”

The president of Yenagoa Federated Youth Council, Mr. Ineife Perekosifa, linked the incident to poor parenting and lack of care by guardians.

He said, “Our campaign as a body has always been strong against teenage pregnancy, which could be one of the possibly causes of this incident.

“Our campaign will not stop until we reduce the high rate of teenage pregnancies and other effects of it.

“This is the third in just a few weeks, it started in Okutukutu community, then later in Opolo and now it’s here in Okaka, it is something we won’t take lightly. We will consult with the stakeholders and communicate to the masses our next action.”

LEADERSHIP gathered that as at 9am, the police officers attached to the Ekeki division of the Bayelsa Command came to the area.