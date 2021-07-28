Federal government has decried the rise in fake narratives and untrue allegations of religious persecution, political marginalisation, human rights abuses by a section of Nigerians in the Diaspora and their allies back home against the Muhammadu Buhari administration.

Minister of information and culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, stated this when he received members of the United Kingdom (UK) chapter of Nigerians in the Diaspora Organisation (NIDO) in Abuja yesterday.

He said “patriots do not badmouth their country around the world.”

The minister, however, appealed to NIDO to usurp the initiatives and narratives from those who are bent on painting Nigeria bad amongst the comity of nations.

Mohammed said, “Yes, we have challenges, especially in the area of insecurity. But this administration has not only acknowledged these challenges but is also earnestly tackling them. I make bold to say that no government in the history of this country has done so much with so little.

“The administration came in at a time when the country had lost one-third of its revenue, due to a drastic crash in oil prices. Despite that, the administration has recorded tremendous achievements in the area of infrastructure – roads, rail, power, housing, dams, etc.

“Agriculture, where the country is closer than ever to achieving self-sufficiency in major staples, the fight against corruption, which the administration is prosecuting in an institutionalised manner as well as the revamping of the economy, especially through diversification,” he said.

Mohammed, however, called on NIDO to leverage its contacts in government circles, parliamentary groups, and global think tanks in world capitals to help change the narrative and sweep the carpet off the feet of secessionist groups, insurgents, and anarchists who are bent on pushing false narratives to portray Nigeria in a bad light.

The minister said he did not doubt that the diaspora organisation would take his call seriously and do everything in its power to change the narrative for the better.

He said it was alarming and disappointing that some Nigerians in Diaspora still rely on platforms that peddle fake news and misinformation about Nigeria.

Mohammed said as a government they are currently re-engineering and ramping up our diplomatic efforts to counter and reverse the narrative, in addition to countering pervasive anti-government propaganda.