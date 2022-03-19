The controller-general of Nigerian Correctional Service, Haliru Nababa, has announced the construction of housing units for all cadres of staff as one of the cardinal thrusts of his leadership.

Nababa, who spoke at the 26th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Correctional Service Multipurpose Cooperative Society (COCOS) said he was also vigorously exploring all legitimate opportunities to initiate economically viable programmes and projects that would benefit the personnel.

He said, “In the same vein, the several short-term welfare packages that increase the morale of serving personnel, ranging from sale of motorcycles to food items, especially among junior staff, will continue to be rolled out,” he said.

The service had under the leadership of Mr Ja’afaru Ahmed, initiated similar staff housing schemes but these were limited to certain cadres of staff and distributed among staff members whose take -home pay could accommodate the required monthly deductions. But the new controller-general said his vision is anchored on the desire to provide quality life for officers and men, both presently and in the future.

“I feel strongly convinced that our zeal and commitment in this regard will add a lot of value to our operations and improve service delivery. Already, we are working hard to ensure that the policy of non-delay of due payments to subscribers is sustained and further improved upon,” he added.

Meanwhile, the general manager of the service’s Multipurpose Cooperative Society, Lydia Abraham, said the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic had been very eventful for the society.

“Within the last two years, the cooperative concluded the procurement of 160 units of land at the KYC La Villa Diamante City Estate located behind ACO Estate along the airport road Abuja. The project was flagged off on the 21st November 2020. Beneficiaries have since begun payments which some have been able to complete while many others are in progress.”

Ms. Abraham said during the COVID-19 lock down in 2020, the cooperative got approval followed by allocation of and at the National Headquarters to commence the construction of a hotel.

“To the Glory of God and the immense support of the then CGC Ja’afaru Ahmed, we were able to complete the structure. The hotel was commissioned on the 1st of March 2021 by the minister of interior, Ogbeni Raufu Aregbesola. It has 108 rooms, swimming pool, lounges, conference hall, rooftop garden, gym etc. It began test operations in August 2021,” she said.

She added that plans were underway to replicate the hotel project in other zones of the country.v