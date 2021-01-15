By Adegwu John, Abuja

In a move to create employment opportunities for inmates after jail term and drive self sustainability in the service, the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) said it will train inmates in the making of shoes, garments and leather works.

Controller General of Corrections, Ja’afaru Ahmed who disclosed this while signing memorandum of understanding with a private entrepreneur on a public private partnership arrangement said the training will expand the frontier of vocational skills acquisition for the inmates.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, the first phase of the training will focus on shoe and garment making factory in Aba Custodial Centre and the Leather Factory located in Janguza Custodial Centre, Kano State.

He noted that the engagement will not only be beneficial to the inmates when they are discharged but also aimed to increase the internally generated revenue of the service while enhancing self sustainability in the provision of staff and inmates uniforms and as well drive presidential directive which mandated all military and para-military agencies to locally source their uniforms and foot wears.