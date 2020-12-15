By Tunde Oguntola. |

The Chartered Institute of Purchasing and Supply Management of Nigeria (CIPSMN), has called for the creation of the office of Procurement General to balance up the change system and for effective management of resources in the country.

The registrar, CIPSMN, Alhaji Mohammed Aliyu made this call in Abuja yesterday, during the 2020 Mandatory Proficiency Development Programme (MNDP) with the theme: ‘’Aligning the Strategic Public Procurement and Supply Chain Management Practice with Good Corporate Governance Towards Attainment of the Next Level Agenda of the Government’’.

He stressed that “since there is an Office of the Accountant General, Auditor General, Surveyor General, Attorney General and Minister of Justice there is a need to create an Office of the Procurement General to balance up the change system and for effective management of resources in the country.”

Aliyu further said that the nation must revise the traditional system of governance of our organizations including education.

According to him, ‘’Government must give professional bodies a chance to contribute to national development as regards wise spend management.

‘’Since nearly all operational decisions have repercussion in terms of money, materials and supplies, I suggest a combined procurement and supply planning and budget body be established and be handled by Procurement General.’’

On his part, the president of the institute, Ado Jibril, noted that if Nigeria must develop to compete globally there must be changes in terms of procurement policies.

‘’There must be sufficient policies on the ground to ensure proper policy implementation. There must be professionalism in all professions everybody must do what he ought to do and if it is not being adhered to there must crash,’’ he added.