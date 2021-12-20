Stakeholders in the procurement industry under the aegis of the Association of Public Procurement Practitioners of Nigeria (APPON) has called on stakeholders in the country to support the ongoing legislation efforts for the establishment of Procurement Practitioners Council/Association of Nigeria.

The national president, of the association Emem Kanico who made the call during its executive interactive session and inauguration of its Advisory Committee in Abuja stated that the objective of the Association includes maintaining a pool of experienced, capable, talented, and unequal practitioners in the procurement practice.

Kanico noted that having a regulatory body for procurement practices a Professional body in Nigeria is in line with global best practices to avert corruption in the country.

He also added that the association aims to promote, stimulate, sustain national development through best practices that uphold and sustain ethical standards and values in the practice of public procurement nationwide in line with the international best practices.

The national president added that the objectives of the Association among others are being pursued in collaboration with government regulatory bodies established by the Public Procurement Act, 2007.

Kanico noted that the Association though recently established has performed creditably in the period under review and hopes to operate in the space of other professional Associations.

The national president used the occasion to laud the national executive committee of the body for working to transform the Association as well as the stakeholders’ supports received from all and sundry.

Kanico added the Association is committed to organising routine professional training for its members in addition to her Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives.

