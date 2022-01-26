The Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC), has faulted the global anti-corruption coalition, Transparency International (TI), which rated Nigeria the second most corrupt country in West Africa.

Recall that in the 2021 Corruption Perceptions Index released by TI on Tuesday, Nigeria dropped five places, scoring 24 out of 100 points in the 2021 index.

Speaking at an event, media consultant to the ICPC chairman, Oluyinka Akintunde, in his presentation on Nigeria’s global anti-corruption coalition assessment, said the report was based on outdated data sources.

He further said only five out of the 13 data sources used by TI were current, while eight others were based on 2017, 2018 and 2019, which were also used in previous years without taking cognisance of the actions or new developments in the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said: “Nigeria performed better under the African Development Bank country assessment, but TI has not explained why it stopped using the AfDB assessment.

“Transparency International will need to explain why the AfDB country policy and institutional assessment is no longer used for the country’s score in CPI. We must know that the fight against corruption is not about numbers but systems.”

It would be recalled that the ICPC chairman, Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye, had said the nation should question TI’s assessment parameters which gave western countries receiving Illicit Financial Flows (IFFs) a clean bill of health while thumbing down countries that are victims of graft.

ADVERTISEMENT