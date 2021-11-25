A former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Prof Kingsley Moghalu, has identified corruption and insecurity as the bane of the nation’s development.

He also decried weak political order, the curse of oil, uncontrolled population growth, and loss of global influence as critical reasons for Nigeria’s underperformance and current dysfunction.

The former CBN deputy governor also lamented that Nigeria’s politics is focused on power capture by the elite and the consequent opportunities for corrupt enrichment, patronage, and rent creation, rather than economic productivity and improving the standard of living of citizens broadly.

Moghalu who is an Oxford Martin Visiting Fellow, University of Oxford disclosed this while delivering a lecture titled: “The Political Economy of Nigeria: Challenges and Opportunities for Reform”.

Speaking further, he said Nigeria’s territorial integrity, as well as the safety and security of the lives of millions of its citizens, is under military threat from an assortment of terrorists.

Moghalu noted that the country’s Northeast zone has been under terrorist attacks from Boko Haram (and more recently in an alliance with the Islamic State West Africa Province, ISWAP) for the past 12 years.

“In the Northwest, terrorists euphemistically termed ‘bandits’ increasingly hold sway. In addition, terrorist ‘herdsmen’ have spread out across the country, mainly in the Middle Belt and the Southwest and Southeast zones, attacking, killing, and maiming civilian populations, appropriating farmlands, and sacking communities from ancestral enclaves.

“Despite the gallant efforts of Nigeria’s Armed Forces, they have not been able to subdue and prevent continuing terrorist attacks in the manner a strong state should,” he said.

On the effect of the distorted democratic development, he said the nation’s democracy, restored in 1999, has overall not served the purpose of the formation of a stable truly democratic order characterized by state-building with strong institutions, respect for the rule of law, and truly accountable governance.

“It also has not led to economic development and structural economic transformation, although we experienced relatively strong economic growth rates in the 2000s and the early years of this decade, which coincided with the commodity supercycle,” he said.

On the effect of corruption on the nation, he said it is a systemic challenge for Nigeria, although a universal phenomenon in many countries to varying extents whose impact is heavy on Nigeria’s development.

He continued: ‘’Nigeria is estimated to have lost $600 billion to corruption in the public sector since independence.

“I believe this estimate is a conservative one, and that a more accurate figure would be close to $1 trillion.

“While the resource curse vastly increased the scale of corruption in Nigeria, the impact of inflation over the years has also driven a massive increase in the scale of corruption.”

Moghalu said while many Nigerians are somewhat gloomy about the country’s prospects following its long-delayed emergence as a stable and economically robust country, he sees opportunities even as the nation must confront the challenges it face.

He added that the matter of the emergence of visionary and transformational leadership is the key to progress.