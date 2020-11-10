By Blessing Bature-Akpakpan,

The Chief Executive Officer(CEO), Forensic Insight International Ltd, Tunji Aworinde has said that Corruption is responsible for the underdevelopment seen in in Nigeria and curbing corruption and reducing its impunity in the country is the highest call of every responsible citizens at all levels if we must safe the society.

Aworinde made this known during the fifth annual conference organized by the forensic insight international yesterday in Abuja, saying that the conference aimed at identifying common crimes and deviant behaviours besetting Nigeria including corruption, abuse of political power and impunity, money laundering, cybercrime, terrorism, financing , kidnapping, trafficking in illicit drugs and persons, sexual exploitation of young persons, crude oil thefts amongst others which have threatened the Nigerian economy and the wellbeing of its citizens making the country unattractive for business and investment to thrives.

He said, “though corruption is as ancient as human existence, it is a man-made problem hence must be solved by man ” no problems of human destiny is beyond human beings “and we must do our best towards contributing to anti-Corruption campaign in Nigeria, capacity building, promoting a wholesome and scientific approaches at tackling corruption hitherto neglected by policy makers, law enforcement agencies and institutions.

“There have been a number of high-profile corporate collapses despite the fact that annual financial reports and accounts reflected ‘true and fair view. Such collapses and the global financial crises engineered in financial statement fraud and misappropriation of corporate assets, have had adverse effect on us all as shareholders, employees, company pensioners, and suppliers, among others”, he said.

He however reiterated that this year conference will equipped participants with the knowledge of elements of effective compliance and ethics training programme including legal compliance, ethical decision making anti-fraud education and best practices.

In the same vein, the head Custodial Centers Decongestion Services, Legal Aid Council, Keneth Mozea said that the council is always ready to contribute its quoter in the fight against corruption, and that the council had keyed into the EU funded Rule of Law and Anti-Corruption (ROLAC) project to enhance good governance in the country to strengthen rule of law (ROL) and amongst others to curb corruption and reduce impunity, creating access to justice for indigent women, young girls children and people with disability.