By CHIKA IZUORA |

The federal government has expressed optimism that the recent increase in electricity tariff popularly known as ‘cost reflective tariff’ structure will attract the needed investment and turn around the electricity sector.

Minister of State for Labour and Productivity, Festus Keyamo, who stated this in Lagos, added that government does not have the capacity to sustain current subsidy regime in the electricity sector.

ADVERTISEMENT

Keyamo spoke at a meeting hosted by Eko and Ikeja electricity distribution companies for federal government/labour ad-hoc committee on electricity tariff.

The meeting also featured stakeholders’ engagement session to discuss the recent adjustment in electricity tariff.

Advertisements

The parley was part of the federal government’s follow-up engagement with the organised labour on the recently introduced service reflective tariff on September 1, 2020 and as part of the continuous engagement with the Nigerian electricity supply stakeholders.

The meeting was also part of the committee’s oversight functions to gather reports and engage with stakeholders around the country with all members being involved in the decision-making process. The committee will use the occasion of the visit to visit the Eko electricity distribution company office as well as that of Ikeja electric.

Advertisements





Issues discussed at the meeting hovered around electricity generation, metering, electricity infrastructure improvements as well improved welfare and training for electricity companies’ employees to improve efficiency and overall customer experience.

The committee highlighted the process involved in the tariff adjustment and assured that a full implementation of the new service reflective tariff would lead to mass development in the sector as it provides room for DisCos to invest more in the electricity sector and bridge the metering gap, citing the introduction of the National Mass Metering Programme as one of its numerous benefits of the new service regime.

Customers praised the efforts of the DisCos, emphasizing their response rate to complaints and encouraged them to do more in terms of customer satisfaction.

Parts of the resolution of the meeting was a directive to NEMSA to prepare for the certification and testing of the meters set to be rolled out by the National Mass Metering Programme which will provide 1 million free prepaid meters to customers before the end of the 2021 first quarter and additional 5 million free prepaid meters afterwards.

The Union leaders expressed satisfaction with the efforts of the committee and advised that alternative funding metrics should be explored to reduce the sector’s dependence on foreign funding as pricing is heavily dependent on current foreign exchange.

In attendance at the meeting were Minister of state for Power, Godwin Jedy-Agba, Engr. Ahmed Rufai Zakari, special adviser to the president on infrastructure and Committee Secretary, Engr. Adeoye Fadeyibi, MD of EKEDC, Mr. Kola Adesina, Chairman, Ikeja electric, Comrade Joe Ajaero, Vice President, NLC; Engr. Chris Okonkwo, TUC representative, Customers of both DisCos and other relevant Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry stakeholders.