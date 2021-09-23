Nigeria’s U20 women football team, Falconets, will on Saturday commence another race to qualify for FIFA World Cup finals when they square up against their Central African Republic (CAR) counterparts in the city of Douala, Cameroon.

Africa’s football-governing body, CAF has not approved any stadium in CAR as being good enough to host an international match – this has forced the country’s national teams to adopt other nations as ‘home ground’.

The country’s Men ‘A’ team played Cape Verde in Douala on Day 1 of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 series, which ended 1-1 and will host the Super Eagles in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Day 3 clash also in Douala.

Falconets have played in every edition of the FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup since the competition was launched as an U19 tournament in Canada in 2002, winning the silver medals in 2010 in Germany and in 2014 in Canada, and were semifinalists in 2012 in Japan.

Head Coach Christopher Danjuma has picked 23 players from the group that has been training in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, for several weeks now and the contingent departed Abuja Wednesday night.

The girls from the Central African Republic reached this stage of the qualifiers after Equatorial Guinea’s U20 girls withdrew from their preliminary fixture scheduled for last month.

Saturday’s encounter is slated for the Stade Japoma de Douala from 3pm Cameroon time.